Maharajganj (UP) Mar 8 (PTI) A 27-year-old man was killed following a clash between two groups over celebrating Holi here on Wednesday, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Deepak Chaudhary, they said.

Also Read | IndiGo Airline’s Woman Passenger Caught Smoking on Kolkata-Bengaluru Flight, Arrested.

Superintendent of Police Kaustubh said two groups clashed following a dispute while playing Holi at Mahmada village here.

Chaudhary sustained injuries and was rushed to hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Also Read | Kerala: Muslim Couple Gets Remarried Under Special Marriage Act on International Women's Day 2023 for Daughters' Financial Security.

There is heavy police presence in the area at present, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)