Meerut (UP), Jun 26 (PTI) A woman, allegedly distraught by domestic violence, attempted to commit suicide after poisoning her two children here, police said on Thursday.

Her five-year-old daughter died during treatment, while the woman and her two-year-old son are said to be in a critical condition in the hospital, they said.

Police said the incident occured under Kankarkheda police station limits in Meerut on Wednesday night, when the woman, identified as Abida, fed poison to her children before consuming it herself.

Meerut Superintendent of Police Ayush Vikram Singh said, "Late on Wednesday night, the police received information that a woman has consumed poison along with her two children. All the three were immediately admitted to Kailashi Hospital, where the girl died during treatment."

In a statement given before a magistrate, Abida revealed that she was married to a man named Rashid eight years ago. She said she took the extreme step after being deeply distressed by her husband's repeated assaults when he was intoxicated.

Police confirmed that the accused husband has been absconding since the incident and a search operation is underway to apprehend him.

