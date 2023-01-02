Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 2 (ANI): The body of a 16-year-old girl was recovered from the bushes in Itaunja area of Lucknow, Police said on Monday.

Officials said that a probe has been initiated into the death of the minor.

Also Read | Bengaluru: Man Tries to Jump Building For New Year Party in Kottigepalya, Falls to Death.

DCP (North) Qasim Abdi said that locals of the area noticed the body and informed the police.

Following the information, a team from the Ganeshpur Police station reached the area, recovered the body, and sent it for post-mortem examination.

Also Read | Nashik Fire: Chemical Unit Blaze Yet To Be Doused Off, 10 Fire Tenders Still on Spot.

"The matter has been recorded, and a team has been formed to investigate the case," DCP Abdi said while adding that things will be clear only after the post-mortem examination. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)