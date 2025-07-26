Bulandshahr (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 26 (ANI): An encounter between police and two miscreants near the Sanauta canal in Sikandrabad late on Thursday night resulted in one person being injured and another arrested, officials said.

According to Sikandrabad Circle Officer (CO) Bhaskar Mishra, the incident took place during a routine checking operation when police attempted to stop a suspicious two-wheeler. In retaliatory action taken in self-defence, one of the accused, identified as Shakeel, sustained a gunshot injury to his leg. The second accused, identified as Islam, was arrested.

"On the night of July 25, the checking was being done by the police. During the check, when a suspicious vehicle was stopped, the bike started to drive near the Sanauta canal. The police started to follow them, and when they saw that the check was also underway, they diverted their bike onto another route and began firing at the police. In self-defence, one miscreant, Shakeel, got shot in his leg, while the other person, Islam, was arrested," CO Mishra said in a video message.

During preliminary interrogation, the two revealed their involvement in a theft case from July 5, in which they, along with five others, assaulted a security guard in a gated colony and stole transformer wires.

"In the inquiry, they said that on the night of July 5, there was a gated colony; these people beat up the guard in his office and stole the transformer wires from there. During interrogation, it was revealed that five more people were also involved in this incident, along with these people," the police officer said.

The police recovered a pistol, two live cartridges, one empty cartridge, wire-cutting tools, and a bundle of stolen transformer wires from the accused.

Shakeel was later taken to the primary health centre for treatment.

"The injured person has been sent to the primary health centre for treatment. Further action in this matter is underway by the police," Mishra said.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

