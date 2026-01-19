VMPL

Faridabad (Haryana) [India], January 19: Defrail Technologies Limited, a manufacturing company engaged in rubber and engineered polymer-based components, made a strong debut on the BSE SME platform today, listing at ₹95 per equity share, representing a premium of 28.38% over its issue price of ₹74 per share.

Also Read | Fact Check: Did Pooja Hegde Slap ‘Pan-India’ Star for Touching Her Inappropriately? Truth Behind Viral Claim.

The Company's Initial Public Offering (IPO) received encouraging response from investors, reflecting confidence in Defrail Technologies' business model, growth strategy, and execution capabilities.

IPO Highlights

Also Read | Who Is Ramachandra Rao? All About Karnataka IPS Officer As Viral Video Shows Him ‘Kissing’ Women in His Office.

* Issue Type: 100% Fresh Issue* Issue Size: ₹13.77 crore* Fresh Issue: 18,60,800 Equity Shares* Face Value: ₹10 per share* Price Band: ₹70 - ₹74 per equity share* Lot Size: 1,600 Equity Shares* Listing Platform: BSE SME

Utilisation of Proceeds

The gross proceeds of ₹13.77 crore raised through the IPO will be deployed as follows:

* Capital Expenditure* General Corporate Purposes* Issue Expenses

The funds will primarily be used to strengthen manufacturing infrastructure, support capacity expansion, and enhance operational efficiency, enabling the Company to pursue its long-term growth objectives.

Management Commentary

Commenting on the successful listing, Mr. Vivek Aggarwal, Promoter, Defrail Technologies Limited, said:

"The IPO marks a significant milestone in Defrail Technologies' journey. The capital raised will enable us to strengthen our manufacturing capabilities, fund capacity expansion, and support long-term growth. We believe our focused business model, strong operational base, and experienced management position us well for the next phase of scalable growth."

Mr. Sanjeev Gupta, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Nexgen Financial Solutions Private Limited, Book Running Lead Manager to the Issue, added:

"This IPO marks the first public issue managed by Nexgen and has delivered a strong listing performance, underscoring investor trust and market confidence. Defrail Technologies represents a well-balanced SME offering with reasonable valuation, defined capital deployment plans, and a strong promoter background. The Company's emphasis on capex-led growth and disciplined execution makes it an attractive opportunity for long-term investors."

Issue Intermediaries

* Book Running Lead Manager: Nexgen Financial Solutions Private Limited* Registrar to the Issue: Maashitla Securities Private Limited* Market Maker: Nikunj Stock Brokers Limited

The successful listing of Defrail Technologies Limited further highlights sustained investor appetite for fundamentally strong SME manufacturing companies with clear growth visibility and prudent capital allocation strategies.

About Defrail Technologies Limited

Defrail Technologies Limited was incorporated in October 2023 and acquired the running businesses of Impex Hitech Rubber and Vikas Rubber Industries on a going-concern basis. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing of rubber and polymer-based components catering to industrial and OEM customers.

With its manufacturing facility located in Faridabad, Haryana, Defrail Technologies focuses on quality-driven production, timely delivery, and long-standing customer relationships. The Company aims to expand its capacity and strengthen its market presence through strategic capital deployment post listing.

Disclaimer

Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties including changes in economic conditions, regulatory developments, and market dynamics. Actual results may differ materially. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements publicly.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)