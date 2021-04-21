Pratapgarh, April 21: Around 60 people were arrested here for disturbing the voting process during the second phase of Uttar Pradesh panchayat elections, police said on Wednesday.

The arrests were made in different parts of the district on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, Superintendent of Police Akash Tomar said.

On Tuesday, the State Election Commission ordered repolling in 34 booths -- 21 in Pratapgarh, five in Azamgarh, two each in Amroha, Etah and Lakhimpur Kheri and one each in Chitrakoot and Sultanpur.

