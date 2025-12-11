Mumbai, December 11: Shillong Teer Result refers to the daily winning numbers from an archery-based lottery game played in Meghalaya's Shillong. In the Shillong Teer lottery, players bet on the last two digits of arrows hitting a target across two rounds. The Shillong Teer Result Chart compiles these outcomes, thereby helping players analyse patterns for future bets. Lottery players can visit the following portals - meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in to check Shillong Teer results of today, December 11.

Participants can also check the results and winning numbers provided in the Shillong Teer Result Chart below. The organisers of Shillong Teer games announce two key numbers - one for the first round and one for the second, which are derived from actual archery shots. Eight Teer games are played daily from Monday to Saturday, with Sunday being a holiday. These games are Shillong Teer, Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, Juwai Morning Teer, Juwai Night Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai. Shillong Teer Result Today, December 10, 2025: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Shillong Teer Result on December 11, 2025: Where To Check the Result Chart, Winning Numbers

Shillong Teer results usually appear on official counters and online portals, and often feature hit numbers, common numbers, and dream interpretations for predictions. Simply visit meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in and look for "Shillong Teer Result Chart of December 11" for today's results and winning numbers. It must be noted that Teer games are played in Round 1 and Round 2. Checked Lottery Results Today? Jackpot or Trap – the Psychology Behind Lotteries: Why Do We Keep Buying Lottery Tickets When Probability of Winning Is Low?

Shillong Teer Result

First Round - 95

Second Round -

Shillong Morning Teer Result

First Round - 27

Second Round - 80

Shillong Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Khanapara Teer Result

First Round - 63

Second Round -

Juwai Teer Result

First Round - 11

Second Round - 83

Juwai Morning Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Jowai Ladrymbai Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Shillong Teer games involve buying tickets from authorised counters and predicting two-digit numbers between 00 and 99 before the rounds begin. In the first round, 50 archers shoot 30 arrows each at a distant target, followed by 20 arrows per archer in the second round. The last two digits of total arrows hitting the target form the winning Shillong Teer Result for the respective Teer game. Some of the trending keywords used by players to check results include "Shillong Teer today result", "Shillong Teer live result", "Shillong Teer previous char", "Shillong Teer hit number today", "Shillong Teer common number", etc.

