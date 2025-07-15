Agra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 15 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Police arrested an accused in a shooting incident in Jagdish Pura, Agra, after an encounter in the early hours of Tuesday. The accused was injured in the retaliatory fire of the police team and sent to treatment, the police said.

The accused was identified as Tushar. When the police team went to arrest him in Bichpuri Pathwari canal link road in the early morning after getting a tip off, he and his accomplice fired on the team. In the retaliatory fire of the police, Tushar got injured in his leg. Two of his accomplices, however, fled from the spot, said the police.

"Information was received that the prime accused of a shooting incident, Tushar, was present near the Bichpuri Pathwari canal link road... On reaching the spot, the accused fired on the police team, and he got injured when the police fired in self-defence," Syed Areeb Ahmed, Agra ACP, told ANI.

"Two of his accomplices fled from the spot, and the accused was sent to the hospital for treatment. Necessary legal action is being taken," he added.

Earlier, on Monday, Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) said that a sharpshooter, associated with the gang of Sanjeev Maheshwari Jeeva and gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, was killed in an encounter in Muzaffarnagar.

Shahrukh Pathan had opened fire on the police, before being gunned down in retaliatory fire, the STF of UP police said. The STF recovered a 9 mm country-made pistol, more than 60 rounds of cartridges and one car from the encounter site, police said.According to the police, more than a dozen cases were registered against Shahrukh Pathan.

Earlier on May 29, a notorious criminal, wanted in several cases and an active member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, was killed in a joint operation by the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force and the Delhi Police Special Cell in the Thana Kotwali area, Hapur.

According to the officials, the criminal has been identified as Naveen Kumar, a resident of Loni, Ghaziabad. Kumar was wanted in a murder and MCOCA (Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act) case of Thana Farsh Bazar in Delhi. The wanted accused Naveen was an active member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and is a sharpshooter, the officials said.

As per the officials, twenty cases, including murder, attempt to murder, kidnapping, robbery and MCOCA, were registered against him in Delhi and UP, and he had been sentenced by the court in two cases in Delhi. (ANI)

