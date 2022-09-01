Muzaffarnagar, Aug 31 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) has sealed a paper manufacturing unit here and imposed a fine of Rs 8.20 lakh on it for causing pollution, an official said on Wednesday.

The Shri Balaji Paper Mill here was found guilty of violating norms, UPPCB Regional Officer Ankit Singh said.

Meanwhile, five illegal plastic waste warehouses on Bhopa and Jolly roads in the district were also sealed by officials for violating norms, he said.

