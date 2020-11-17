Gorakhpur (UP), Nov 17 (PTI) Salempur BJP MLA Kali Prasad claimed that some unidentified people opened fire at his car, shattering its rear windowpane.

No person was injured in the incident, police said, adding that at least six people have been detained in this regard.

Also Read | Who is Rafael Costa? The Social Media Marketing Maverick Taking The World By Storm.

The ruling party MLA from the state's Deoria district claimed that the rear windowpane of his car was damaged in the incident that took place on the Bharouli-Salempur road on Monday evening.

The MLA was returning from a meeting of BJP workers at Chakrawa Bhordas village at the time of the incident. As soon as he reached near Barsipar village and crossed a religious procession, someone allegedly fired at his car from behind, police said.

Also Read | Maharashtra Diwali 2020 Bumper Lottery Result Today: Check Lucky Draw Results Online at lottery.maharashtra.gov.in.

Deoria Superintendent of Police Sripati Mishra said according to the MLA, some people were bursting crackers when his vehicle passed from there.

Police are probing the matter, he said.

Meanwhile, police have registered a case against unidentified people under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC.

No CCTV camera was installed nearby the incident spot, police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)