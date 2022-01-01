Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 1 (ANI): On the occasion of the New Year amid the ongoing night curfew imposed in Uttar Pradesh, security was tightened in Lucknow's Hazratganj Chauraha area on Friday as police personnel were ensuring that people follow curfew guidelines.

Speaking to ANI, Raghavendra Tripathi, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) said "We ensured that everyone returned home before 11 pm to abide by night curfew guidelines and announcements were made for the same."

Also Read | Stampede at Vaishno Devi Shrine: Union Minister Jitendra Singh Rushes to Katra to Take Stock of Situation.

Earlier on Friday, last week, the state government decided to impose a night curfew from December 25 following COVID-19 concerns in the country.

As per the government's directives, a night curfew was put in place from December 25 from 11 pm-5 am. (ANI)

Also Read | New Year 2022 Wishes: PM Narendra Modi Extends New Year Greetings to People.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)