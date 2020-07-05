Lucknow, Jul 5 (PTI) A senior jail official here has tested positive for COVID-19, an official said on Sunday.

"A DIG has tested positive for COVID-19, and his report came yesterday night. Random sampling of 59 personnel was done yesterday at the headquarters, of which only one tested positive," Director General of Department of Prisons Administration and Reform Anand Kumar said.

He said the headquarters of the prisons' department has been sealed and sanitisation is going on.

“We are going to test 100 more people on Monday and the rest on Tuesday,” Anand said.

