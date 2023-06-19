Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 19 (ANI): A panic situation was created when a group of students were stuck in the lift of a coaching centre allegedly due to "overloading" here in Uttar Pradesh's Hazratganj, police said on Monday evening.

As per the police, all the students were rescued safely shortly after the incident and returned to their homes.

Also Read | Part-Time Job Scam in Mumbai: Fraudsters Dupe Scientist From Andhra Pradesh of Rs 9 Lakh on Pretext of Offering Him Work; Case Registered.

Aparna Kaushik, Deputy Commissioner of Police said, "The capacity of the lift is reported to be 6-7 persons. The lift got stuck midway due to overloading".

The official said the incident took place at a coaching centre in Hazratganj.

Also Read | Historic Moment for Indian Aviation, Says IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers on Largest-Ever Aircraft Order of 500 Planes to Airbus.

"Upon hearing the screams for help, a technician was alerted and repaired the lift to avoid further panic," the DCP added.

"All the students have been taken out safely. They have returned back to their homes," she said.

The official said a police team from the Hazratbal Police Station reached the spot after receiving a PCR call about the incident.

A team from the fire brigade also reached the spot. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)