Mainpuri (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 24 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh police have arrested three persons belonging to an inter-state gang for allegedly duping people of money in the name of an insurance policy bonus, said the police on Saturday.

According to the police, Rs 2 lakh, 10 cellphones, 24 ATM cards, SIM cards, laptops, a motorcycle, a passbook, and a router have been recovered from the possession of the accused.

"Earlier this month, a case was registered at the Kotwali police station in Mainpuri. The complainant, Shailendra Kumar, alleged that he had received a call from an unknown person, who identified himself as an agent of an insurance company. He lured the complainant with an insurance bonus amounting to Rs five lakhs," said Vinod Kumar, Superintendent of Police (SP), Mainpuri.

SP Kumar further said, "On the pretense of making the complainant avail the insurance bonus, he demanded several lakhs of rupees which were transferred by the former in his bank accounts. In the meantime, the complainant transferred an amount of RS 2,98,893 to the accused's different bank accounts."

The SP further said that with the help of the information available and technical assistance, the police laid a trap and nabbed the three accused--identified as Umashankar Jaiswal, Rahul Pandey, and Pradeep Sharma--who happened to be a part of an inter-state duping gang.

SP Vinod Kumar further said, "Upon interrogation, the accused revealed that they used to operate from Uttar Pradesh's Noida and buy the data of people from a petrol pump located near the New Delhi Railway Station, in exchange for Rs 5-7. After scrutinizing the data, they would target their victims."

Meanwhile, a case has been registered against the accused. (ANI)

