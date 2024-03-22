Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 22 (ANI): To ensure the safety of passengers amid the Holi festive rush, security arrangements have been put in place at Charbagh Railway Station in Lucknow, a senior Government Railway Police (GRP) officer said on Friday.

GRP Superintendent of Police (SP), Prashant Verma emphasised the significance of maintaining safety protocols during the festive season.

Also Read | Earth Hour 2024: Olympic Medallist PV Sindhu Named Goodwill Ambassador for This Year's 'Earth Hour India'.

"As you all know it is the festival of Holi and other upcoming festivals, keeping in mind that there is a huge crowd at the railway stations, people are leaving for their homes, and in such a situation, the security arrangements are tight. To maintain safety and to avoid any untoward incidents, continuous checking is being done at all the stations. In the same sequence, checking has been done at Charbagh station today. Checking has been done here jointly with the BDDS team and the dog squad team. Platform area, circulating area, parking area and train have been checked," Prashant Verma said.

Furthermore, Verma underscored the meticulous scrutiny carried out in passenger waiting areas, ticket collection points, and luggage compartments.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Bhim Army's Chandrashekhar Azad To Contest Against Samajwadi Party's Manoj Kumar From UP's Nagina Constituency.

"Whatever luggage is found suspicious has been checked and continuous checking of sensitive places is going on. Our checking will continue continuously so that people can avoid any untoward incident," Verma reassured.

Holi also known as the "Festival of Colours," is a vibrant festival celebrated with enthusiasm across India. This year, Holi will be celebrated on March 25.

The festival also involves lighting bonfires, signifying the burning of the demon Holika. Amidst the revelry, traditional sweets are shared, fostering a sense of community and togetherness. Holi truly encapsulates the spirit of joy and love. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)