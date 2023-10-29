Jaunpur, October 29: Train services were restored on the Vanganai-Badlapur route in Uttar Pradesh after it was disrupted by the failure of Overhead Electric (OHE) Lines on the route, an official from the Central Railways said. Earlier today, several trains on the Vanganai-Badlapur route in Uttar Pradesh were disrupted after the failure of Overhead Electric (OHE) lines on the route since 8:00 am. on Sunday.

Trains from Uttar Pradesh's Badlapur and Maharashtra's Ambarnath were diverted towards the Kalyan Railway Station, he added. Trains on the Karjat-CSMT were also halted due to the OHE failure. Mumbai Local Train Services Disrupted on Western Line After Empty Rake Derails at Mumbai Central Station (See Pics and Video).

Overhead Electric Lines are used to transmit electrical energy across large distances. It is conducive to the smooth running of the train traffic.

