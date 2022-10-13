Muzaffarnagar (UP), Oct 12 (PTI) Two brothers -- one a Delhi Police constable and another a BSF jawan -- were arrested for allegedly assaulting police officials in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, police said on Wednesday.

Constable Vishal and BSF jawan Gaurav Kumar allagedly beat up SHO of Garhi Pukhta police station Karmvir Singh and inspector Hariraj Singh near canal road in Adarsh Mandi area when they were returning from district police headquarters, the police said.

Also Read | Uttarakhand Shocker: Woman Shot Dead in Clash Between UP Police, People of Bharatpur Village; Five Cops Injured.

Superintendent of Police Abhishek said a case has been registered against the two brothers and they were arrested.

According to the FIR in the case, Karmvir Singh and Hariraj Singh were returning after a meeting with the SP when two men on a motorcycle, who were allegedly in an inebriated state, intercepted their car, beat them up and tore their uniform.

Also Read | Karnataka Hijab Ban Row: Supreme Court To Deliver Judgement Tomorrow.

The police officers also alleged that the brothers wrongfully confined them.

Later police rushed to the spot and rescued the two officials.

During interrogation, Vishal was found be to a constable in Delhi Police, while Gaurav Kumar is a BSF jawan posted in Rajasthan, police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)