Noida/Aligarh, Sep 13 (PTI) The education system of Uttar Pradesh that had collapsed under previous regimes and deteriorated to 'C' grade has returned to 'A' grade under the Yogi Adityanath government's four-and-a-half years tenure, Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma said Monday.

Sharma, also the state's education minister, said the BJP government has set an exemplary model by putting an end to the "copying" system during exams that thrived under previous regimes.

The BJP leader made the remarks in Aligarh, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to lay the foundation stone of a university on Tuesday.

On a tour of western UP, Sharma was earlier in Gautam Buddh Nagar's Jewar assembly area during the day with MLA Dhirendra Singh where he held a meeting with BJP office-bearers at booth level.

"The education system of UP had collapsed during the regime of the previous governments. Our education system was not looked upon with respect and kept in the 'C' grade.

"But after the tireless efforts of the last four-and-a-half years, the education system of the state has become an example for the country," Sharma told reporters in Aligarh.

"By bringing back the 'purity' of the examination, an exemplary model of 'copy-less' examination has been established. Today the education system of UP has returned in 'A' grade and the basic elements of knowledge and culture have returned," he said.

He said 12 new universities have been established and "revolutionary changes" have taken place in the state in the last four-and-a-half years.

"The image of UP has completely changed. UP, which once lagged behind in every field, is today at number one in 44 (central) schemes. Prime Minister Modi's guidance and the hard work of Chief Minister Adityanath are involved in grooming this changed Uttar Pradesh," he said.

He also lashed out at the opposition, saying there is no rival leader who has flagged issues of development or people in recent times.

"This is because all the records of development works have been broken in the BJP government," he said, and described the visit of opposition leaders to UP as "political tourism" in a veiled attack on Congress' Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

"Even those who denied the existence of Lord Ram and opened gunfire at Ram devotees and sages are now remembering Lord Ram at the time of elections," he said.

