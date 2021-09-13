New Delhi, Sep 13 (PTI) US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry on Monday met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and discussed issues relating to "climate action".

"Good to see @ClimateEnvoy John Kerry. Continued our discussions on climate action and climate justice," Jaishankar tweeted.

Also Read | Assam Youth Mukul Hazarika Returns Home After 56 Months in Bangladesh Jail.

Kerry is on a two-day visit to India, ahead of the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasglow in November.

India and the US on Monday launched the Climate Action and Finance Mobilisation Dialogue with a broader aim to expand cooperation in clean energy projects.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 25-Year-Old Woman Attempts Suicide by Jumping in Ganga River After Alleged Rape by Traffic Police Constable.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)