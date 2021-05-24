New Delhi [India], May 24 (ANI): The Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH), Harvard Medical School, USA have collaborated with Delhi's Sir Gangaram Hospital (SGRH) with an aim to improve the quality of healthcare providers in India and enhance infrastructure to combat Covid-related diseases like Mucormycosis, informed SGRH on Monday.

This comes at a time when the country is witnessing rising cases of Mucormycosis, commonly known as black fungus, a post-Covid complication.

A statement issued by SGRH today read, "The Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH), Harvard Medical School , USA and Sir Gangaram Hospital (SGRH), New Delhi collaborated to improve the quality of healthcare providers in India's response to Covid and Covid-related diseases (like mucormycosis)."

Cases of Covid patients from India whose management is instructive to many providers across the country are presented and discussed by experts at MGH and SGRH in order to educate and improve the quality of care and spur ideas for future research, said the hospital.

The hospital further informed that under the collaboration that has kicked off during the second wave of the pandemic, doctors from both hospitals have discussed the appropriate and efficient use of high-tech interventions like extra-corporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) as well as the treatment and prevention (by curbing over-treatment with steroids and controlling of diabetes) of mucormycosis, black fungus.

This is done on a Zoom, currently weekly webinar where listeners can participate, it added.(ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)