Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 26 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, while responding to the backlash over "bulldozer action" by his government, said that sometimes people need to be explained things in a "language" they understand.

The Chief Minister further said that those who take the law into their own hands will face consequences within the legal framework.

"Those who believe in justice, justice is done for them. Those who take justice and law into their own hands, they are taught a lesson in the framework of law. It should be explained in the language in which they understand it. If someone comes in front of us as a violent person to attack us, should we stand in front of him? No, if he comes as a violent person, then we will have to respond to his violence there," the Chief Minister Adityanath told ANI.

Speaking about the ongoing religious site dispute in Mathura, the Chief Minister said that the UP government is following court orders, otherwise a "lot" could have happened there.

He said, "Why should we not raise the issue of Mathura? Isn't Mathura the birthplace of Shri Krishna? We are following the orders of the court. Or else, a lot could have happened there."

When asked about the Sambhal row, CM Yogi stated that the government is working within the legal framework. He questioned the construction of mosques on "Hindu sites", stating that it goes against Islamic principles.

"There are 64 pilgrimage sites in Sambhal and we have found 54... Whatever it is, we will find it. We will find it. We will tell the world to see what had happened in Sambhal? Sambhal is a truth. You have complete freedom of worship; you can make it (mosques) anywhere, but you have deviated from the principles of Islam. Islam says that any Hindu temple or any Hindu house made by you, any worship place is not accepted by God. Why did you create them? You are protesting against Islam. We are working within the framework of the law..." Chief Minister Adiyanath said. (ANI)

