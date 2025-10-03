Siddharthnagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 3 (ANI): In a shocking incident, nine individuals got injured by an electric shock in Siddharthnagar, Uttar Pradesh, on Thursday.

This incident occurred when someone accidentally came into contact with high-voltage wires. The situation was handled promptly. The local MLA and District Magistrate arrived at the scene to oversee the treatment of the injured.

The District Magistrate, Rajaganapathy R, stated that this incident occurred in Tanah Lotan. Fortunately, the people are safe and will be discharged from the hospital tomorrow.

"This incident happened in Tanah Lotan. Nine people were injured in this incident. Today, the MLA and I met with the people. They are all fine. They will be released tomorrow," Rajaganapathy told reporters.

According to District MLA Shyamdhani Rahi, the fire had erupted at a height. Later, the fire spread to nearby wires. "There was a fire at a height. The fire touched the wire. The treatment is going on well. They are safe." Rahi told reporters.

Meanwhile, in another part of the country, a major accident took place at the Ennore Thermal Power construction site in Tamil Nadu, where a steel arch collapsed, leading to the deaths of nine workers.

According to Dr J Radhakrishnan, Chairman of the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO), these workers were from Assam and the surrounding areas.

"There was an unfortunate incident at the Ennore Thermal Power construction site where a steel arch fell and nine people died. These people were from Assam and the surrounding areas. One person is injured. BHEL officials are present at the spot," Radhakrishnan told reporters.

Following this incident, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the state government is coordinating with the authorities in Tamil Nadu to bring back the mortal remains of the nine migrant workers.

In a post shared on X, Assam CM said, "Nine migrant workers from Assam have reportedly succumbed to death after falling down at a construction site at Minjur, Thiruvallur district, today while carrying out construction works for extension of North Chennai Thermal Power Station. 4 of the victims are from Karbi Anglong District and 5 from Hojai District. We are coordinating with authorities in Tamil Nadu to bring back their mortal remains at the earliest." (ANI)

