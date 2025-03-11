India News | Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Inaugurates New Smart City Hospital in Jhansi

Jhansi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 11 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday inaugurated the New Smart City Hospital and Pathology Centre in Jhansi.

On the occasion, CM Yogi extended his congratulations to the people of Jhansi for this achievement.

"I have inaugurated the first smart hospital of Jhansi. Today, it has been inaugurated in Jhansi under the Smart City Mission. I congratulate the people of Jhansi for this. I got the opportunity to see the Space Museum here. This scheme has been given to the people of Jhansi under the Smart City Mission. This museum has earned more than 30 lakh rupees after its inauguration," CM Yogi said.

He said that this is the same Uttar Pradesh where, after sunset, transportation would come to a halt and where youth were compelled to migrate, but today it is progressing forward with full strength.

"Yes, this is the same Uttar Pradesh where, after sunset, transportation would come to a halt, where girls were afraid to go to school, where traders were forced to migrate for survival, where farmers were committing suicides, and where the youth were compelled to migrate. And today, under the leadership of PM Modi, where India has established itself as the fifth-largest economy in the world, the new Uttar Pradesh of New India is also progressing forward with full strength," CM Yogi said.

On Monday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath attended the Sarojini Nagar Solar Dialogue and Development Exhibition in Lucknow and said that Rs 32,000 crore worth of projects have been approved or are already being worked upon in the Sarojininagar area.

"Rs 32,000 crore worth of projects have been approved or are already being worked upon in the Sarojini Nagar area. A new convention centre will be built at a cost of Rs 1200 crore in this constituency. A Defence Corridor is also being established in this area," CM Yogi said. (ANI)

