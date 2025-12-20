Uttar Pradesh (India), December 20 (ANI): The northern state of Uttar Pradesh witnessed dense fog on Saturday morning, with temperatures dipping as low as 9°C in various cities.

In Ayodhya, heavy fog enveloped the city, significantly reducing visibility. The Indian Meteorological Department reported 8°C as the minimum temperature recorded here, with the maximum likely to be 17°C.

Meanwhile, in Moradabad, people resorted to bonfires and thick layers of clothes outside to keep warm as the temperature dropped to 9°C, with the maximum likely to be 18°C, as per IMD.

Agra experienced similar cold conditions, with a minimum temperature of 9°C and a maximum likely to be 20°C.

"Since the past 4-5 days, the fog has intensified, because of which the Taj Mahal is also not visible. This is also affecting the number of tourists who come to visit the Taj," a local told ANI.

Conditions were no different in the national capital, which also saw temperatures dip and a thick layer of toxic smog this morning, significantly impairing visibility and affecting residents.

The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) reading was 380 at around 7 a.m., placing in the 'very poor' category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). However, the air quality spiked to 'severe' levels at certain places.

Several parts of the city continued to witness alarmingly high pollution levels. According to the CPCB, the AQI at Sarai Kale Khan was 428, while at Akshardham it was 420. Rao Tularam Marg recorded an AQI of 403, and the Barapullah flyover area recorded 380.

Additionally, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) on Saturday issued a weather advisory warning that reduced visibility due to fog across parts of Northern India may impact flight operations at select airports, potentially leading to delays or disruptions. (ANI)

