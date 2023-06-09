Lucknow, June 9: Uttar Pradesh government on Friday announced that it has decided to cancel the pending challans on vehicles from the year 2017 to 2021. "The cancellation applies to all challans issued between January 1, 2017, and December 31, 2021, regardless of the vehicle type. This includes cases that are currently pending in various courts," the official statement said.

In this regard, Transport Commissioner Chandra Bhushan Singh has instructed all divisional transport officers to withdraw these challans from the portal once they receive the court's list of abated cases. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Asks Officials To Work in Mission Mode To Solve People’s Problems.

Transport Commissioner Singh said, "This cancellation of old pending challans is in accordance with Uttar Pradesh Ordinance No. 2 of June 2023. This move paves the way for the waiver of crores of challans across Uttar Pradesh."

"Following the cancellation of old pending challans, the drivers should not panic after this period. They can fill online traffic challans while sitting at home. Detailed information can be obtained by visiting the official website of UP Traffic Police, and for this, only the vehicle number is required," he added. Tigers Death in Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath Takes Cognizance of Death of Big Cats in Dudhwa National Park, Constitutes Inquiry Committee.

He also mentioned that drivers can file a complaint if they believe that a wrong challan has been issued to them. "Moreover, if drivers believe that a wrong challan has been issued, they can also file a complaint directly on the website. A mobile notification is also sent when a vehicle's challan is deducted, ensuring prompt communication," he said.

