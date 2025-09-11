Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 11 (ANI): One person was killed while over 12 others were injured after a roadways bus plunged off a bridge into a ditch in the Kakori area in Uttar Pradesh's capital Lucknow, on Thursday.

According to the officials, the injured have been taken to a hospital. Local Police, Malihabad Police and Fire Team are actively engaged in rescue operations at the accident site.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken cognisance of the accident and has directed officials to reach the spot and speed up the rescue and relief operation.

The Chief Minister has also directed the proper treatment of the injured.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

