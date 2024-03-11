Sant Kabir Nagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 11 (ANI): The state general secretary of Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party's (SBSP) women cell, Nandini Rajbhar, was allegedly stabbed to death in Uttar Pradesh's Sant Kabir Nagar, police said on Sunday.

According to officials, the incident happened at around 3 pm on Sunday at the victim's residence in the Kotwali Khalilabad area. There were multiple stab wounds on her body, they said.

IG Ram Krishna Bhardwaj said that 30-year-old Nandini Rajbhar was stabbed to death by unidentified people. The incident occurred at around 3 pm. On receiving information about the incident, senior officers rushed to the spot and examined the situation. Further investigation is underway.

"Prima facie, it appears to be a matter of land dispute reported about 10 days ago. Locals have named 3-4 people in the matter, but we are still looking into it," he said.

Meanwhile, heavy police forces have been deployed in the area.

As per the police, a woman in the locality first found the body and alerted the residents in the area. The victim's husband and seven-year-old son were away at the time of the incident, they added.

Upon receiving information, a team of senior officials reached the spot. A forensic team was also rushed to the site.

Reportedly, the SBSP leader's murder comes days after her father-in-law was found dead on railway tracks. A police investigation into the same is still underway.

"Nandini Rajbhar has been murdered. Earlier, Nandini's father-in-law was also murdered on February 29. It was, however, labelled as 'suicide'. Nandini was fighting to get justice for her own family," the SBSP leader's maternal uncle, Ramgopal Rajbhar, said.

"My niece was killed due to a land dispute. She took up the matter of her father-in-law's death, and after that, she was also murdered," he alleged.

Sant Kabir Nagar SP Satyajit Gupta assured of taking action into the incident, adding that a high-level investigation will be conducted.

"We will take strict action against the people involved in the alleged killing of the SBSP leader. A high-level probe has been initiated. We are further looking into it," the SP added. (ANI)

