Lucknow, March 4: In a bid to accelerate development in the 100 underdeveloped cities of the state, the Yogi government has launched the Aspirational Cities Scheme. As part of this endeavour, the initial focus will be on comprehensively transforming schools and Anganwadi centres in these cities, the chief minister's office said in a press release.

As per the directives from the Chief Minister, a total of 913 schools in the 100 aspirational urban areas of the state will undergo upgrades, with an additional 25 new schools to be established. Furthermore, new buildings will be constructed for 348 Anganwadi centres currently operating in rented or alternative government facilities within these aspirational urban areas. The state government has allocated over Rs 143 crores for the implementation of these projects. Yogi Adityanath Led Uttar Pradesh Government Records 60% Increase in Revenue in January 2024.

As for the upgradation of schools and the construction of new buildings, in the financial year 2024-25, arrangements will be made for additional classrooms in 389 schools in the 100 aspirational urban bodies at the cost of Rs 36.89 crores, including Rs 9.27 lakhs per school. Additionally, for the provision of smart classes in 913 schools, an expenditure of Rs 2.5 lakhs per school and a total of Rs 22.87 crores will be made. Similarly, for the furniture of smart classes, the government will spend a total of Rs 6.56 crores.

"Besides, 25 new Mukhyamantri Abhyudaya Composite Schools will also be established at a total cost of Rs 35.5 crores with each school to cost Rs 1.42 crores. Thus, the state government will spend Rs 101.83 crores for the upgradation and the opening of new schools," the press release further said. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Stresses on Preparing Index of Education, Health, Economic Condition of Families and Industry.

Furthermore, a separate plan has been prepared for Anganwadi centres in line with the directives of the Chief Minister. In the 100 underdeveloped urban areas of the state, the Yogi government plans to construct new buildings for 348 Anganwadi centres currently housed in rented or alternative government structures.

"Of these, 59 centres are operating from rented buildings and the remaining 289 from other government facilities. The Yogi government will spend approximately Rs 12 lakhs per Anganwadi centre, totalling Rs 41.20 crores for this initiative," the release added.

It should be noted that the government has kept 100 urban bodies in the 38 districts of UP in the aspirational urban body category. This includes 5 in Aligarh, 1 in Etah, 1 in Hathras, 1 in Kasganj, 2 in Ayodhya, 1 in Ambedkar Nagar, 1 in Barabanki, 1 in Sultanpur, 2 in Azamgarh, 3 in Ballia, 2 in Mau, 2 in Shahjahanpur, 9 in Basti, 3 in Sant Kabir Nagar, 4 in Siddharthnagar, 1 in Banda, 4 in Bahraich, 1 in Balrampur, 3 in Gonda, 6 in Deoria, 2 in Gorakhpur, 5 in Kushinagar, 4 in Maharajganj, 2 in Farrukhabad, 2 in Kanpur Dehat, 2 in Lakhimpur Kheri, 2 in Lucknow, 1 in Rae Bareli, 2 in Unnao, 1 in Bulandshahr, 2 in Sonbhadra, 1 in Muradabad, 3 in Rampur, 3 in Fatehpur, 2 in Kaushambi, 10 in Pratapgarh, 1 in Prayagraj, and 2 in Jaunpur.

