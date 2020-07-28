Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], July 28 (ANI): Uttarakhand Police have suspended three policemen, including one sub-inspector, for allegedly assaulting a young man in Udham Singh Nagar district, said Uttarakhand DG (Law and Order) Ashok Kumar on Tuesday.

In a video statement, Kumar said a FIR has also been lodged against suspended policemen.

"In Udham Singh Nagar district, a youth has been beaten allegedly by policemen. These policemen are from Uttarakhand Police's City Patrol Unit (CPU) and according to them, the man was overspeeding. The policemen have said that and they tried to stop the man and he was injured in the incident," Kumar said.

"Looking at the severity of the incident, we have suspended three policemen including one sub-inspector. FIR has also been lodged against them. We shall not spare anyone found guilty in the matter," Kumar added.

Earlier in the day, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said that he has instructed DGP Law and Order of the state to take strict action.

"The tragic incident with a young man by #CPU in Rudrapur has come to my notice, after which I have instructed the DGP Law & Order of the state to take strict action," he tweeted.

A man was allegedly beaten by CPU during vehicle at a patrolling post while in Rudrapur of Udham Singh Nagar district on Monday night. (ANI)

