Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], September 20 (ANI): On Saturday, 96-year-old Dehradun resident Jabar Singh Rawat from Panditwari met Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at the Chief Minister's residence and contributed Rs 7 lakh to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund for disaster reconstruction work in Uttarakhand.

The Chief Minister expressed his gratitude for Rawat's noble gesture, remarking that the soil of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand is not only enriched with faith and valour but also with a deep spirit of service and compassion. He said Jabar Singh Rawat is a living example of this ethos.

In this touching and inspiring moment, the Chief Minister warmly felicitated Rawat. "The contribution of Shri Jabar Singh Rawat ji is not just a donation, but a reflection of a lifetime of experience, sensitivity, and responsibility towards society. Even at the age of 96, his spirit is a source of inspiration for future generations," he said.

"His contribution is not only financial support but also a profound example of Uttarakhand's cultural consciousness and collective responsibility. At a time when the state is facing the hardships of disaster, such dedication from a citizen is truly commendable," he added.

To honour his contribution, Dhami presented Rawat with a shawl and conveyed gratitude on behalf of the state, according to a release.

Earlier in the day, Dhami conducted an aerial survey of the disaster-affected Basukedar region in Rudraprayag district, covering the villages of Taljaman, Doongar, Badeth, Jola, Kamad, Uchhola, Chhainagad, Patuya, and others on Saturday.

Following this, he chaired a meeting at the District Panchayat Auditorium in Rudraprayag to review the ongoing rescue and relief operations, availability of electricity, drinking water, medical and health facilities, the current status of motor roads, and arrangements for the Kedarnath Dham Yatra.

The Chief Minister said that during this monsoon season, the entire state has faced difficult circumstances and challenges due to natural calamities. He expressed deep sympathy for the affected people and praised the district administration for its prompt response during the disaster.

He added that the swift action of local administration and public representatives in reaching the affected areas to carry out relief and rescue operations has given people confidence. (ANI)

