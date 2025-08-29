Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India] August 29 (ANI): Cloudbursts struck the Bareth Dungar Tok area in Buskedar tehsil, Rudraprayag district, and the Deval area of Chamoli district, trapping several families due to debris flow.

Expressing distress, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has taken cognisance of the situation.

In a post on X on Friday, CM Dhami wrote, "A distressing report has been received that due to cloudbursts in the Bareth Dungar Tok area under the Buskedar tehsil of Rudraprayag district and in the Deval area of Chamoli district, some families have been trapped due to debris flow."

He stated that the relief and rescue operations are underway on a "war footing" by the local administration; in this regard.

CM Dhami informed that he has been in constant contact with officials and has issued necessary instructions to the Disaster Secretary and District Magistrates to ensure the effective conduct of rescue operations.

CM said, "I am in constant contact with officials and have issued necessary instructions to the Disaster Secretary and District Magistrates to ensure the effective conduct of rescue operations. I pray to Baba Kedar for the safe well-being of all."

According to Chamoli District Magistrate Sandeep Tewari, "Two people are missing and many animals have been buried in the cloudburst incident in the Dewal area of the Chamoli district. Due to heavy rain in the entire district, the roads are closed. Relief teams have reached the spot."

Additionally, the water level of the Alaknanda River in Srinagar has reached near the danger mark. The river is in spate due to continuous rainfall, raising concerns over potential flooding.

Tehri Garhwal District Disaster Officer Brijesh Bhatt stated that a cloudburst incident occurred in Genwali Bhilangana during the night. He said that according to the information received, there has been no loss of life. However, there is a possibility of damage to public/private property. To assess the damage, the revenue team has left.

Bhatt said, "Along with this, health, electricity, water institute, water corporation, PWD, Wapcos, and the veterinary team have left for response."

Meanwhile, on Monday, after a yellow alert for rain was issued by the Indian Meteorological Department, the Chamoli Police sent people residing near the sliding zones to relief camps located in Kulsari, where the administration had made arrangements for both food and other essential facilities.

In a post on social media X, the Police wrote that people residing near the sliding zones had been appealed to move to safer places.

"Under the yellow alert, the police have announced and are appealing to the people residing near the sliding zone to move to a safe place. Affected people are being sent to the relief camp located in Kulsari, where the administration has made arrangements for food and essential facilities," the post read. (ANI)

