Chamoli (Uttarakhand) [India], August 24 (ANI): Six people injured in the cloudburst that struck Tharali of Uttarakhand's Chamoli district late Friday night were airlifted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Rishikesh, on Saturday for advanced treatment, officials said.

A team of doctors at the institute is attending to them.

According to officials, the cloudburst in Toonri Gadera of Tharali tehsil left one person dead and another missing, while several others sustained injuries. Debris from the downpour swept into Tharali market and nearby areas, damaging houses, including the Sub-Divisional Magistrate's residence, and burying vehicles and shops.

Rescue teams from NDRF, ITBP and SSB remain deployed in Tharali as the search continues for the missing person.

Chamoli District Magistrate Sandeep Tiwari said electricity and mobile connectivity had been restored in the affected area. "One person has died, and one is missing. Electricity and mobile connectivity have been restored. All facilities are available in the hospital... If it doesn't rain, the situation will soon return to normal. The state government has sent significant aid for relief work, SDRF, NDRF, ITBP, Sashastra Seema Bal are all present here, revenue and police teams are also present here with sufficient force. Relief work is progressing at a good pace. One person is missing, and the search for them is ongoing... Relief camps have also been set up, and all arrangements have been made there," he said.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed grief over the death of a young woman who was buried under debris and prayed for the safety of the missing person.

"Late last night, a tragic report of a cloudburst was received in the Tharali area of Chamoli district. The district administration, SDRF, and police have reached the spot and are engaged in relief and rescue operations. I am in constant contact with the local administration and am personally closely monitoring the situation. I pray to God for everyone's safety," CM Dhami posted on X.

According to a statement from the CMO, the Chief Minister requested all the public representatives to cooperate with the district administration in relief and rescue operations. Along with this, he also spoke to the local MLA and expected him to stay on the spot and physically inspect the relief and rescue operations. (ANI)

