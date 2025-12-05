Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], December 5 (ANI): Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, while addressing the Herbal Advisory Committee meeting held at the Secretariat on Friday, directed officials to work systematically in the herbal sector by creating village-level clusters.

He emphasised that special focus should be placed on the promotion and development of herbal and medicinal products from the higher Himalayan regions.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin Agree To Ramp Up India-Russia Trade Till 2030.

The Chief Minister instructed that a team of subject experts from the state be sent to study the best practices of the two leading states in the herbal and aroma sectors, so that these innovations can also be implemented in Uttarakhand.

He said that to increase turnover in the herbal industry, coordinated efforts should be made in research, innovation, production, marketing, and branding.

Also Read | Vladimir Putin in India: Russian President Thanks PM Narendra Modi for Making Efforts To Resolve Ukraine Conflict.

The Chief Minister said that the Himalayan region is a hub of natural herbal wealth. Given the state's 'immense' potential, developing the herbal economy is a government priority.

He directed that concrete efforts be made to ensure maximum benefits for farmers, create more opportunities for self-employment at the local level, and connect women with economic activities. He added that assistance from Pantnagar University should be taken to ensure value addition, processing, and training for herbal products.

The Chief Minister further said that in areas where bears and other wild animals pose a threat to people and damage crops, joint teams from the Agriculture and Forest Departments should be deployed. These teams should provide the public with information on safety measures and crop protection.

During the meeting, Dr Abhishek Tripathi, Director of the Institute of Herbal Research and Development, presented detailed information on the institute's ongoing research, conservation of rare medicinal species, production, and training programmes.

On the same day, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed grief over the loss of five lives in a fatal road accident near Bagdhara in Tehsil Barakot of Champawat district. The incident took place along the National Highway (NH-09), where a vehicle carrying the victims met with a severe crash.

Dhami conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families and said that the state stands firmly with them in this difficult hour. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the office of the Chief Minister wrote, "Chief Minister has prayed to God to grant peace to the departed souls and strength to the bereaved families to bear this extremely sorrowful moment."

According to the Chief Minister's office, Dhami has directed district authorities and emergency response teams to ensure that all necessary assistance is provided without delay. The Chief Minister also instructed officials to expedite formalities and offer support to the bereaved families. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)