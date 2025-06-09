Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], June 9 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is participating in the meeting of the General Assembly and Management Executive Committee of the Uttarakhand Bhasha Sansthan at APJ Abdul Kalam Bhawan of the State Secretariat on Monday.

On Sunday, CM Dhami took part in a roadshow and Jan Samvad programme in Libbarheri, Haridwar district, reaffirming that his political approach is grounded in his strong connection with the people and the land.

During the visit, CM Dhami addressed the public from the stage and drove a tractor, expressing his gratitude towards the state's farmers.

According to the release statement, the Chief Minister stepped down from the traditional stage and took over the tractor's steering, and a wave of enthusiasm rippled through the crowd.

"Farmers are the backbone of our country." CM Dhami remarked. "When I drive a tractor, it is not just a drive but a small effort to salute the hard work of our Annadata brothers. This scene made it clear that the Chief Minister's leadership is not limited to schemes and announcements; getting down on the ground and becoming a participant is an integral part of his style," he added.

CM Dhami's visit to Libbarheri was to thank the public for their support of the recently implemented Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Uttarakhand and to convey the importance of this historic law to the public. "UCC is neither against any religion nor any class. It is the basic foundation of equality, justice and transparency. This is the same dream Baba Saheb Dr. Ambedkar had seen when drafting the Constitution. This law will prove to be a milestone in the direction of unity, brotherhood and equal rights of state citizens," Dhami said.

During the program, the Chief Minister also mentioned various state government public welfare schemes, including technical training for modern farming for farmers, startup schemes for young entrepreneurs, expansion of irrigation facilities, and upgrade of roads and health services. He said, "Our goal is not just to do development but to take development to every village and every person."

This visit to Libbarheri proved that Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami's leadership is not limited to administrative boundaries. He is a public leader who listens and participates on the ground. Be it a tractor ride or a public dialogue on the Uniform Civil Code, every aspect shows that Uttarakhand is moving towards a new era, where development and sensitivity go hand in hand. (ANI)

