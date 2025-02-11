Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], February 11 (ANI): On the eve of Guru Ravidas Jayanti, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday extended wishes to the people and said everyone should follow the path shown by "Sant Shiromani" to remove the evils prevalent in the society.

In his message to the people, Chief Minister Dhami said Guru Ravidas was one of the great figures in history and highlighted his lifelong commitment to human service and messages of equality and unity.

Also Read | Maha Kumbh 2025: 133 Ambulances Deployed, 43 Hospitals Put on High Alert in Prayagraj Ahead of Magh Purnima Bath.

The Chief Minister emphasised the teachings of Sant Guru Ravidas, urging the service of humanity without any discrimination based on caste, religion, or class.

"Sant Ravidas is counted among the great saints. His goal was dedicated to human service throughout his life, and he gave the message of equality and unity. Sant Ravidas ji in his teachings has given us the message to serve humanity by being free from discrimination of caste, religion and class," said CM Dhami according to an official release.

Also Read | Bahraich Elephant Attacks: Elderly Farmer Guarding His Field Allegedly Trampled by Elephant, 2nd Incident of Attack Within 2 Days.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami further said "We should follow the path shown by Sant Shiromani Guru Ravidas and strive to remove the evils prevalent in the society."

Ravidas Jayanti is celebrated on Magh Purnima, the full moon day of the Magh month as per the Hindu calendar.

Sant Ravidas belonged to the bhakti movement during the 15th to 16th century and his hymns are included in the Guru Granth Sahib. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)