Pithoragarh (Uttarakhand) [India], November 14 (ANI): Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated the 110-year-old Jauljibi fair organised at the confluence of Kali and Gori rivers on Tuesday.

CM Pushkar Singh Dhami said, "Jauljibi Fair works to advance mutual harmony, trade, culture, and tradition between India, Nepal, and Tibet. This fair holds great importance in religious, economic, and cultural development. This fair has been enhancing culture, civilization, as well as trade relations between India and Nepal."

He said that he has been observing the customs and culture of this place since childhood and he was very fond of this fair.

On this occasion, CM Dhami announced Rs 10 lakh for the Jauljibi fair and also inaugurated the rafting training programme for the youth on the Kali river organised by KMVN. The Chief Minister inaugurated the development exhibition organized by various departments and also inspected all the stalls. The Chief Minister congratulated the children on Children's Day by giving them chocolates and blessing them.

The Chief Minister said that this cultural fair is preserving our extinct folk heritage and is also introducing the coming generations to our folk culture. This cultural fair, which provides an opportunity to know the nation and culture firsthand, will definitely work to deepen social harmony for our future generations. Through such cultural events, the artists of our state also get a platform and their art is encouraged.

CM Dhami said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi is very serious about the development of the marginal villages of the country; a direct example of this is his recent visit to Adi Kailash and Gunji, due to which today the whole world has started knowing this area. The beauty and religious importance of the holy Adi Kailash were described in a tweet by the Prime Minister himself, due to which the traffic here is continuously increasing. Actor Amitabh Bachchan also tweeted about this after this."

The Chief Minister said that in the coming days this entire area will become a big hub of traffic.He further said, "Sustainable development of villages in border areas is our priority, which is being continuously increased."

He said that for the development of this marginal area of Pithoragarh district, a double lane motor bridge is being constructed on the Kali River which will boost trade relations between India and Nepal. "National Highway is also being constructed and widened in the area, this will increase trade and develop the area," he added.The Chief Minister said that the government was committed to operating air service from Pithoragarh and would start the service very soon.

"The Chief Minister said that the aircraft is parked in Dehradun. 100 hours of flying is required for a pilot; this process is being completed. A medical college is also going to be built here in the coming time. Whatever is happening here today, no one had even thought of it before. We are working day and night with dedication to make Uttarakhand the best state of the country, and we will not rest in peace until we fulfil our 'resolution without options'," he added. (ANI)

