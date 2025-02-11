Udham Singh Nagar (Uttarakhand) [India], February 11 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday inaugurated the Mallakhamb competition in the 38th National Games at Van Chetna Kendra, Sports Stadium in Chakarpur, Khatima.

The Chief Minister welcomed all the participants and sports enthusiasts from across the country at the inauguration of the Mallakhamb competition under the 38th National Games.

He shared his happiness in being present at the event, which is taking place in the newly built stadium in Chakarpur and also announced to build a boxing hostel at the Chakarpur Stadium on this occasion. "The event is giving our players an opportunity to show their excellence and skills through the performance. The sports infrastructure of the state has also been strengthened. This stadium of Chakarpur has been equipped with world-class sports facilities at a cost of more than Rs 16 crore, which will help our youth to excel in various sports," said CM Dhami.

The players from Uttarakhand have won a total of 81 medals, including 19 gold medals in the National Games.

The Chief Minister said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the traditional sports of India is being seen with respect and receiving global recognition.

He said that in the proposal sent by the Central Government for hosting the 2036 Olympic Games, efforts have also been made to include our traditional sports like Kabaddi, Kho-Kho and Yoga etc. in the Olympics.

"For the first time in the 38th National Games being organised in Uttarakhand, our traditional sports like Yoga and Mallakhamb have also been included. Mallakhamb is not just a sport, but a wonderful confluence of physical proficiency, mental concentration, balance and self-restraint. It is such an ancient heritage of our India, which it is the duty of all of us to preserve," said CM Dhami.

He said that the state government will continue to work in the same way in the future to promote traditional sports in the state.

The Chief Minister expressed hope that many players will represent India on international platforms in the coming times and will become a charioteer in taking our ancient heritage to the world level.

Earlier in the day, CM Dhami felicitated and presented medals to the winners of the the kayaking and canoeing competition organised under the 38th National Games in Tehri Garhwal.

In a bid to promote sports in Uttarakhand, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced plans to organise sports competitions year-round in Tehri Garhwal, aiming to provide more opportunities for the state's youth to excel in athletics. (ANI)

