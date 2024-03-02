Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], March 2 (ANI): In the mass distribution of appointment letters, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday distributed appointment letters to 27 deputy jailers and 285 prisoner guards selected by the Public Service Commission under the Prison Administration and Correctional Services Department.

According to the Chief Minister's Office, a total of 312 candidates were given appointment letters on Saturday at the Chief Minister's residence complex.

"Under the leadership of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, the state government is committed to providing employment opportunities to the youth," an official release from the CMO said on Saturday.

It further said that, on the instructions of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, the employment fairs being organised through the Employment Department in the entire state are showing pleasant results.

"In the last four months, the Employment Department has been successful in providing employment to about three and a half thousand youth of the state," it said, adding that the focus of the Dhami government of the state is on creating maximum employment.

"Apart from the government departments, the Dhami government of the state is continuously making efforts to ensure that the youth get maximum employment in the private sector also. The result of all these efforts of the Dhami government is that a historic decline has been recorded in the unemployment rate in the state," it added.

The report of the Economic Survey presented in the State Assembly shows that there has been a huge reduction in the unemployment rate in Uttarakhand, it claimed.

"The unemployment rate in Uttarakhand was 8.4 percent in the year 2021-22, which has come down to 4.9 percent in 2022-23," it said.

In the state, employment fairs are being organized in every district through the State Employment Department, in which employment is being provided in companies ranging from pharma to security, banking, sales marketing etc.

"In the last four months, job opportunities were available to about three and a half thousand youth through the Employment Department. 872 youth got employment in the month of November, 1376 in December, 122 in January and 1068 in the month of February," the state government said.

According to the government, in the last one year, through UKPSC, 6635 officers and 7644 youth have been appointed on Group C posts in Police telecommunication, rankers, excise constable, animal husbandry, silk, urban development, forest department, LT in education department, agriculture department, drinking water corporation.

The state government further said that appointments have also been made to more than 2000 posts of Forest Guard. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)