Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], March 7 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday released booklets related to the action plan prepared in connection with the preparation of Strong Uttarakhand Road Map - Short, Medium and Long Term Departmental Action Plans and Strong Uttarakhand in the camp office auditorium.

While addressing the booklet release programme, the Chief Minister said that under the ambitious vision and strong guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Uttarakhand government is fully dedicated to the inclusive development of the state.

Also Read | Patiala Horror: Teenage Girl Stabbed to Death by Stalker in Punjab, Sister Dies of Shock.

He said, "A thinking camp was organised in Mussoorie last November, as a result of which today we have roadmaps of all the departments ready for the short-term, medium-term and long-term development of the state, for which the officers deserve praise."

He said that the officers should ensure continuous concurrent monitoring through these road maps and should ensure to start working from now on to implement the short-term and long-term plans mentioned in these booklets.

Also Read | India Sees Japan as a 'Natural Partner' in Its Journey, Development and Quest for Stability in Indo-Pacific, Says EAM S Jaishankar (Watch Videos).

Earlier in the day, all the priests of Chardham conveyed their gratitude to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami for the passage of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill in Uttarakhand.

The meeting took place at the Secretariat, where the priests emphasised the necessity of a uniform civil code, stating that it is the need of the hour to give equal rights to the citizens of the state and to maintain the original nature of Uttarakhand.

The Uttarakhand government introduced the UCC Bill on February 6, emphasising its importance.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami reaffirmed the government's commitment and said," We are committed to preserving the cultural pride and rich traditions of Devbhoomi, Uttarakhand."

During the interaction, the Chief Minister also extended his heartfelt gratitude for the blessings received from the revered pilgrimage priests. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)