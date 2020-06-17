India News | Uttarakhand CM Pays Tribute to Army Jawans Martyred in Violent Face-off with Chinese Troops in Ladakh

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], June 17 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Wednesday paid homage to the soldiers who laid out their lives in the violent face-off with China in Galwan Valley, Ladakh.

"China attacked our troops during regular peace talks and our soldiers laid down their lives and gave a befitting reply to China. Indian Army can face anyone," said Rawat.

He said that the misunderstanding of China should be dispelled, now.

"Our soldiers were unarmed. They were attacked when they went to negotiate with Chinese soldiers, but our soldiers responded befittingly. I salute their valour," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid tributes to these soldiers and asserted that their sacrifice will not go in vain.

The violent face-off happened on late evening and night of June 15 in Ladakh's Galwan valley as a result of an attempt by the Chinese troops to "unilaterally change" the status quo during de-escalation in Eastern Ladakh and the situation could have been avoided if the agreement at the higher level been scrupulously followed by the Chinese side, India said on Tuesday.

The Army confirmed that 20 personnel, including a Colonel rank officer, laid out their lives in the face-off. This figure includes 17 who were critically injured at the stand-off location and were exposed to sub-zero temperatures in the high altitude terrain.Indian intercepts revealed that the Chinese side suffered 43 casualties, including dead and seriously injured, in the violent face-off. The commanding officer of the Chinese Unit is among those killed, sources confirmed to ANI.

Indian and Chinese troops have disengaged at the Galwan area in Ladakh where they had earlier clashed on the night of June 15 and 16, Indian Army said. (ANI)

