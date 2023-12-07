Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], December 7 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami held a meeting with senior officials at the government residence on Thursday regarding the Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit 2023.

The Global Investors Summit is to be held in Dehradun on December 8-9.

Also Read | Mysterious Pneumonia Outbreak in India? Government Says Seven Bacterial Cases Detected at AIIMS Delhi, No Link to Surge in Respiratory Infections in China.

CM Dhami, during the meeting, reviewed all the preparations being made for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Uttarakhand and the inauguration ceremony of the Global Investors Conference.

Dhami also instructed the officials to make proper arrangements for all the investors coming from India and abroad, in the spirit of 'Atithi Devo Bhava'.

Also Read | Revanth Reddy Sworn In as New Telangana CM, Dalit Leader Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu Takes Oath as Deputy CM (Watch Videos).

The Chief Minister said that in view of the development of Uttarakhand, the Global Investors Conference is an important step that will play an important role in the journey of "Best Uttarakhand".

Dhami, while speaking to ANI about the upcoming Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit 2023, said, "All preparations are done for this summit. We have made 27 industry-friendly policies, introduced a single window system, and have dedicated managers for those who invest more than Rs 5 crore in the state."

"The PM will inaugurate this summit tomorrow. We have signed agreements worth more than Rs 3 lakh crore. When our economy grows, employment opportunities will also increase in the state," he added.

He further mentioned that all the sectors will benefit from the summit, as investors for almost all sectors are coming.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Dehradun on Friday to take part in the inauguration ceremony of the 'Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit 2023', an official release from the PMO said.

The event will be held at the Forest Research Institute, Dehradun. The Prime Minister will also address the gathering on occasion.

'Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit 2023' is a step towards establishing Uttarakhand as a new investment destination. The two-day summit is themed "Peace to Prosperity".

The summit will be attended by thousands of investors and delegates from across the world. It will witness the participation of Union Ministers, Ambassadors of various countries, and leading industrialists, among others.

Earlier, on Friday, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, while addressing the Social Media Influencers Meet ahead of the Global Investors Summit, said that Uttarakhand is one of the safest states in the country in terms of law and order and is most suitable for investment.

The Uttarakhand CM, during the Social Media Influencers Meet, called upon everyone to spread the word about this event in the country and the world through their means so that Destination Uttarakhand, the Global Investors Summit, becomes trending everywhere. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)