Mori, August 5: A large number of commuters have been left stranded on the Arako-Chinva motorway in Modi village, situated on the borders of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh due to a landslide that occurred on Saturday morning, according to the district administration. Parts of the road have collapsed in the landslide, officials said.

In addition, dozens of villages have been isolated, said the district administration. Further details are awaited. Significantly, torrential rains in the state led to multiple landslides in several parts. Uttarakhand Road Accident Video: Tempo Overturns, Slides Down Hill After Getting Stuck on Road Full of Debris Following Landslide in Uttarkashi.

Earlier in the day, a portion of Gangotri National Highway caved in due to a landslide near the Forest Department office at Lisa Depot in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi disrupting vehicular movement. Landslide in Uttarakhand: Four Pilgrims From Madhya Pradesh Dead, Seven Injured As Landslide Buries Vehicles in Uttarkashi (Watch Video).

According to officials, a stretch of around 60 meters has caved in and the area is close to an airstrip said to be strategically important. On Thursday, the Gangotri National Highway, 500 meters ahead of Bhatwadi, stood closed to traffic due to falling of debris.

