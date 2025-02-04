Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], February 4 (ANI): Uttarakhand Police on Monday claimed to have arrested two more persons in connection with the robbery that occurred in the Premnagar area of Dehradun. Cash and counterfeit dollars were also seized from their possession.

Previously, three policemen were apprehended in connection with the same case. The officers involved in the robbery were suspended, and departmental action has been initiated against them.

According to officials, the robbery was part of a well-planned conspiracy, in which the accused allegedly lured victims with promises of cheap dollars.

The police have recovered both the stolen money and counterfeit currency from the accused.

Uttarakhand Director General of Police (DGP) Deepam Seth emphasised the state's zero-tolerance policy towards crime and corruption, saying that no one, regardless of their status or position, will be spared if involved in criminal activity.

He made it clear that even those in uniform are not above the law, and strict action will be taken against anyone found guilty.

DGP Seth also directed a thorough investigation into the lax supervision of police station and circle-level officers, highlighting the need for stricter oversight regarding the activities of the implicated police personnel. (ANI)

