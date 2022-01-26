Dehradun, Jan 26 (PTI) Former BJP MLA from Narendra Nagar Om Gopal Rawat on Wednesday joined the Congress along with his supporters here in the presence of state party president Ganesh Godiyal and other leaders.

Welcoming him into the party fold, Godiyal said his entry will strengthen the Congress.

Also Read | MPSC Group C Recruitment 2022: Last Date Extended till Jan 31; Apply For 900 Posts on mpsc.gov.in; Check Details Here.

Om Gopal Rawat was disappointed over denial of ticket to him by the BJP from the Narendra Nagar seat from where sitting MLA and Cabinet minister Subodh Uniyal has been fielded for the Assembly polls.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)