Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], June 6 (ANI): Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday attended a 'Kisan Chaupal' event at Pav Wala Soda village in the Raipur block of Dehradun, Uttarakhand. The programme was held as part of the 'Developed Agriculture Resolution' campaign aimed at strengthening the agricultural sector in the state.

During the event, Chouhan interacted with local farmers and praised the success stories shared by them, especially in the areas of organic farming and coarse grain production. He also showed strong support for promoting Uttarakhand's organic produce at both national and international levels.

Speaking at the event, Chouhan said, "Organic products - coarse grains, are really amazing. Today, many farmers have shared their successful experiments during this (Developed Agriculture Resolution) campaign. The government of India and the government of Uttarakhand will take the farming of Uttarakhand to great heights."

He added, "We are also planning for the fruits and vegetables grown in the sacred soil of this Devbhoomi to reach the markets of the country and the world... This Developed Agriculture Resolution campaign is working in this direction."

Chouhan said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched the Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan as part of the effort to build a "developed India". He added that this goal cannot be achieved without developed agriculture and prosperous farmers.

"Even today, half of the population is dependent on farming, which is the task of feeding the entire population," Chouhan said. He praised Uttarakhand's fertile soil and the quality of its fruits and vegetables, calling them "amazing" and "God's grace."

Encouraging farmers to continue organic farming, he said, "It's organic, I'm not kidding. Also useful for the body. Useful for health."

Chouhan said Uttarakhand had the potential to supply fruits and grains not only within the country but also across the world. "Uttarakhand can supply fruits and gains to the world and the country," he said.

To support this vision, he informed that agricultural scientists, officials from the agriculture department, and other experts had also joined him during the event. He explained the purpose was to conduct new research and experiments in local farming to help improve productivity and quality. (ANI)

