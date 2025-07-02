Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 2 (ANI): Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said that tourists from the state who were stranded in Uttarakhand due to adverse weather conditions were "safe" and would be "brought back soon".

He also said that the state government was in close coordination with Uttarakhand authorities to ensure their rescue.

Speaking to the mediapersons a day earlier, Shinde said, "Our Tourism Minister spoke to the Tourism Minister there. I too, spoke with them; spoke with the Special Secretary of CMO also. I also spoke with the tourists who are stranded there. They are safe right now. The Government and Administration are helping them. They will be brought back here safely. Our officers are also going there."

Shinde assured that all necessary support was being provided and that senior officials from Maharashtra were being sent to assist in the evacuation and ensure the well-being of the stranded people.

As many as 8-9 workers staying at an under-construction hotel site went missing after the construction site was damaged due to a cloud burst in Silai Band on Barkot-Yamunotri Marg. Yamunotri Marg has also been affected, Uttarkashi District Magistrate Prashant Arya said on June 29

Landslides triggered by heavy rains have been recurring across Uttarkashi district, hampering road connectivity and posing challenges for both locals and tourists.

The administration, along with disaster response agencies, has been actively engaged in clearing debris and ensuring essential connectivity is restored swiftly. (ANI)

