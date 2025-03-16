Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], March 16 (ANI): Under the leadership of Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, the administration has launched action against illegal occupations, and so far, more than 43 illegally operated madrasas have been sealed in Dehradun, Uttarakhand CMO said in a press release.

CM Dhami has already made it clear that tampering with the culture, tradition and geography of Uttarakhand will not be tolerated under any circumstances. He has given a free hand to the administration to take strict action against anyone who carries out illegal activities under the guise of religion.

The effect of this strict message has been that the administration has got complete freedom and efforts to spread demographic imbalance in Uttarakhand are being directly hit.

The Dehradun administration has launched a large-scale campaign and sealed 31 illegal madrasas in Vikasnagar, 9 in Sadar and 3 in Doiwala. Intelligence reports have also revealed that the Muslim population in the Pachhadun region has increased at an abnormal pace, due to which there was a fear of a conspiracy of demographic change.

Sensing this danger, the Dhami government took a decisive step and ran a bulldozer on illegal encroachments and gave a clear message that no illegal activity will be allowed to flourish in Uttarakhand.

Many organizations and public groups of the state have openly expressed support for this decision of CM Dhami. This strict action of the Dhami government is being described as a necessary step to protect the cultural and geographical identity of Uttarakhand.

Earlier on March 10, on the instructions of CM Dhami, 12 illegal madrasas were sealed in Vikasnagar, Dehradun and nine in Khatima. Earlier, action had been taken against 31 madrasas in various districts, Uttarakhand CMO said in a release.

For a long time, a network of illegal madrasas was being spread in Pachhadun and other areas of Uttarakhand. Attempts to create population imbalance under the guise of religion were also revealed here.

But now, CM Dhami has given a clear message that tampering with the basic form of the state will not be tolerated at any cost. Strict action will be taken against anyone who breaks the law or is involved in illegal activities, the release added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)