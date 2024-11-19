Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], November 19 (ANI): Uttarakhand will be awarded by the National Fisheries Development Board, Hyderabad for promoting fisheries after being selected as the best state in the category of Himalayan and North Eastern states, said a statement CMO on Tuesday.

This award will be given by Union Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, Dairy, Panchayati Raj Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lallan Singh in a program to be organized on World Fisheries Day in New Delhi on November 21.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami congratulated the department and the fishermen for the award and said that the government is providing all kinds of assistance for the welfare of the animal breeders. Fisheries are being promoted in the plains as well as in the mountains.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday said that his government is effectively working to develop the state's villages to curb economic migration.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi is trying to make all the villages of the country become 'Adarsh Gram'. In this direction, effective work is being done by the state government to strengthen the villages and stop migration," Dhami said during his two-day visit to Sarkot village in summer capital Gairsain block of Chamoli in the state.

The villagers gave a grand welcome to the Chief Minister on his arrival in Sarkot. The Chief Minister, after reaching the village, offered prayers at the Kot Bhairav temple and prayed for the happiness and prosperity of the country and the state. (ANI)

