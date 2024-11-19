Bhavnagar, November 19: A massive fire broke out in a godown in the Randanpuri market in Gujarat's Bhavnagar city on Tuesday night, police said. The visuals showed the godown building engulfed in fire.

Several fire tenders rushed to the spot upon receiving the information and efforts are underway to douse the fire. There have been no reports regarding casualties as of now. More details are awaited. Navsari Fire: Blaze Erupts at Transport Warehouse in Gujarat’s Bilimora, Video Surfaces.

Bhavnagar Godown Fire Video

#WATCH | Gujarat: A fire broke out in a godown in the Randanpuri market of Bhavnagar city. Efforts to douse the fire are underway. Further details awaited. pic.twitter.com/9UuHHlVqu5 — ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2024

Meanwhile, in a similar incident, a fire broke out at a factory located in the Bawana area in Delhi on Tuesday morning. Over 15 fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse fire.

