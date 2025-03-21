Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], March 21 (ANI): As the holy month of Ramzan nears its end, the Uttarakhand Waqf Board has decided to distribute an 'Eid kit' on the occasion of the Eid festival to poor and needy people belonging to the Muslim community, said an official on Friday.

This kit which includes two litres of milk, two kilograms of rice, one kilogram of sugar, one packet of vermicelli, and dry fruits, which will help people make Sheer at home is named as 'Modi-Dhami' kit.

Iterating the commitment of the Waqf Board, the Uttarakhand Waqf Board Chairman Shadab Shams said that the Waqf Board was made for the poor and its benefits should reach the poor.

An advisory has also been issued for this regard and authorities have been directed to to give these Eid kits and good clothes to the needy so that they can celebrate their festival well.

Speaking to ANI, Shadab Shams said, "In a meeting of Uttarakhand Waqf Board yesterday, we decided that since the Waqf Board is for the poor, its benefits should reach the poor... To bring a smile to the faces of the poor, orphans, and widows who fast by staying hungry and thirsty for a month, we will give them an Eid kit, which we have named the 'Modi-Dhami' kit. For this, we have issued an advisory and directed our management committees to give these Eid kits and good clothes to the needy so that they can celebrate their festival well... This kit will include two litres of milk, two kilograms of rice, one kilogram of sugar, one packet of vermicelli, and dry fruits, which will help people make Sheer at home... This is an Eid Mubarak from Modi-Dhami... This is a question on those people who remained in the Waqf Board for the last 75 years... Now is our chance to do something better for the Muslim community and connect them to the mainstream..."

Meanwhile, one item that is flying off the shelves across the country is Sewai, a traditional delicacy without which Eid celebrations are nothing short of incomplete. To keep up with the growing demand, factories everywhere are working round the clock to ensure that the shelves are stocked with enough Sewai to satisfy the public's cravings for this time-honoured delicacy.

Among the many varieties available, the most sought-after Sewai comes from Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh, where thousands of kilograms are produced daily to meet the growing demand during the festive season.

The Holy month of Ramzan, a period of 30 days of fasting, starts on March 2. It is followed by Eid-Ul-Fitr, marking the end of the month-long dawn-to-sunset fasting of Ramzan. (ANI)

